Children suspected of burning dog to death in Lynn
DORCHESTER – Police are investigating after a small dog was found dead Saturday afternoon in Lynn after being burned to death.
It happened at a housing complex on Curwin Circle, which is where the dog's owner lives.
The WBZ-TV I-Team has also learned that the suspects and witnesses police are questioning are young children from 9-11 years old.
Police are waiting for a necropsy to be performed on the dog.
Children under 12 cannot be charged with a crime in Massachusetts.
