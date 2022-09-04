I-Team: Children suspected of burning dog to death in Lynn

I-Team: Children suspected of burning dog to death in Lynn

I-Team: Children suspected of burning dog to death in Lynn

DORCHESTER – Police are investigating after a small dog was found dead Saturday afternoon in Lynn after being burned to death.

It happened at a housing complex on Curwin Circle, which is where the dog's owner lives.

The WBZ-TV I-Team has also learned that the suspects and witnesses police are questioning are young children from 9-11 years old.

Police are waiting for a necropsy to be performed on the dog.

Children under 12 cannot be charged with a crime in Massachusetts.