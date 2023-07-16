Lynn teen Luis Tejeda drowns at Shannon Beach in Winchester
WINCHESTER - State Police have identified the teenager who drowned while swimming at Shannon Beach in Winchester on Saturday.
Luis Tejeda, of Lynn, was swimming with family when he went under. His family called 911 and divers recovered the 17-year-old's body after an extensive search. Police said there's no indication of foul play.
Police said Tejeda and his family were swimming well outside the designated swimming area.
