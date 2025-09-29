Red Sox' Lucas Giolito dealing with elbow issue, won't be on Boston's Wild Card roster

The Boston Red Sox won't name a Game 3 starter for their Wild Card series against the New York Yankees until they have to, but it will not be veteran righty Lucas Giolito. The 31-year-old pitcher is dealing with an elbow issue and will be left off Boston's Wild Card round roster, manager Alex Cora announced Monday from New York.

Giolito was slated to start Boston's regular-season finale on Sunday, but was scratched when the team clinched its postseason spot on Friday. Giolito tried to throw a bullpen session over the weekend, but felt something in his elbow.

So instead of being in the Bronx for the Wild Card round, Giolito is currently in Alabama to meet with an orthopedic surgeon about his ailing elbow.

"I believe he was fighting it. He was going to throw a bullpen during the week and we had to cut it short. Was he in play for the last game? He was pitching that way. But Saturday and Sunday he didn't look to good so we sent him to see the doctor. Hopefully it's nothing too serious," Cora said Monday.

Giolito made 26 starts for Boston during the regular season and went 10-4 with a 3.41 ERA. He was 0-1 with a 3.48 ERA against the Yankees over two starts.

The Red Sox will start ace Garrett Crochet in Tuesday's Game 1 and then Brayan Bello in Game 2 on Wednesday. Giolito will rejoin the team for the series, but will have to help from the dugout.

"We're all thinking about Lucas," said Crochet. " It's a big blow. He's a great arm and strikes fear in opposing lineups.

"He's a great teammate and a guy that has a lot of experience, so I think his mind will lend us a helping hand," added Crochet. "But we'll miss him for sure."

Who could start Game 3 for Red Sox -- if necessary?

Cora is hoping to win the next two nights and not have to worry about naming a Game 3 starter for Thursday. But he'll have a few young arms to choose from if the series against the Yankees goes the distance.

Cora could turn to 23-year-old lefty Connelly Early, who has dazzled over the last month. He broke into the big leagues with an 11-strikeout performance against the Athletics on Sept. 9 and got the win thanks to five shutout innings.

Early went 1-2 with a 2.33 ERA over his four September starts for Boston. He fanned 29 batters in his 19.1 innings of work, and allowed just five earned runs as a Major Leaguer. But the Red Sox lost his last three starts, and Early took the loss when he gave up two earned runs off three hits and two walks in a 7-3 defeat at the hands of the Rays on Sept. 21.

Boston's other option for Game 3 is Kyle Harrison, who came to the Red Sox in the Rafael Devers trade in June. He didn't make his Red Sox debut until Sept. 10, when Harrison tossed three shutout innings out of the bullpen against the Athletics.

The 24-year-old righty made two starts to close the regular season, and allowed four runs in nine innings over those two outings. Harrison allowed just one run over six innings against the Rays in his first start for Boston, but was then tagged for three runs off seven hits and three walks (plus six strikeouts) over three innings against the Detroit Tigers last Friday night.

Time will tell if Cora will have to name either of those young hurlers his Game 3 starter. The Yankees are also taking a TBA approach for Game 3, with ace Max Fried and Carlos Rodon starting the first two games for New York.