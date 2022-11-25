Watch CBS News
21-year-old man arrested in fatal Lowell road rage shooting

LOWELL - On Friday, Lowell Police said they have arrested 21-year-old Rafael Garcia-Rey, who was wanted in what is believed to have been a road rage shooting.

 

Investigators said on November 15 he shot and killed 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi near the intersection of Maitland and Chelmsford streets after the two had a verbal exchange over a traffic dispute.

Police have not said if or what kind of charges he will face.

November 25, 2022

