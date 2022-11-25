21-year-old man arrested in fatal Lowell road rage shooting
LOWELL - On Friday, Lowell Police said they have arrested 21-year-old Rafael Garcia-Rey, who was wanted in what is believed to have been a road rage shooting.
Investigators said on November 15 he shot and killed 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi near the intersection of Maitland and Chelmsford streets after the two had a verbal exchange over a traffic dispute.
Police have not said if or what kind of charges he will face.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.