Road rage may have led to deadly shooting in Lowell, DA says

LOWELL -- Road rage may have led to the death of a man in Lowell this week. Odogwu Ganobi, 26 of Lowell was shot and killed on Tuesday, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

It happened on Chelmsford Street at Maitland Avenue around 7 p.m.

Right before the shooting, Ganobi and two people who he didn't know got in a "verbal altercation about a traffic dispute," the D.A. said Friday.

Police are still looking for the other two people involved. One was described as a Hispanic man, about 5'7", with a slender build.

Anyone with information should call Lowell Police at 978-937-3200.