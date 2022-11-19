Watch CBS News
Local News

Road rage may have led to deadly shooting in Lowell, DA says

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Road rage may have led to deadly shooting in Lowell, DA says
Road rage may have led to deadly shooting in Lowell, DA says 00:18

LOWELL -- Road rage may have led to the death of a man in Lowell this week. Odogwu Ganobi, 26 of Lowell was shot and killed on Tuesday, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan. 

It happened on Chelmsford Street at Maitland Avenue around 7 p.m. 

Right before the shooting, Ganobi and two people who he didn't know got in a "verbal altercation about a traffic dispute," the D.A. said Friday. 

Police are still looking for the other two people involved. One was described as a Hispanic man, about 5'7", with a slender build.

Anyone with information should call Lowell Police at 978-937-3200.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on November 19, 2022 / 11:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.