Police seek Rafael Garcia-Rey in deadly Lowell road rage shooting
LOWELL – Police in Lowell are searching for a man wanted in what is believed to have been a road rage shooting.
An arrest warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Rafael Garcia-Rey.
Investigators said on November 15 he shot and killed 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi near the intersection of Maitland and Chelmsford Street after the two had a verbal exchange over a traffic dispute.
Garcia-Rey is described as 5'7" tall with a slender build. He is known to have ties to both Lowell and Fall River.
Police said Garcia-Rey should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him and instead call 911.
