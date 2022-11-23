Watch CBS News
Local News

Police seek Rafael Garcia-Rey in deadly Lowell road rage shooting

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

LOWELL – Police in Lowell are searching for a man wanted in what is believed to have been a road rage shooting.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Rafael Garcia-Rey.

rafael-garcia-rey-1.jpg
Rafael Garcia-Rey. Lowell Police

Investigators said on November 15 he shot and killed 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi near the intersection of Maitland and Chelmsford Street after the two had a verbal exchange over a traffic dispute.

Garcia-Rey is described as 5'7" tall with a slender build. He is known to have ties to both Lowell and Fall River.

Police said Garcia-Rey should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him and instead call 911.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 4:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.