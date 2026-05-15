Proposed budget cuts in Lowell include 6 firefighters. Union says department already "stretched thin."

It's budget season for cities and towns across Massachusetts, when tough decisions are made about priorities for the next fiscal year and cuts are often made.

On Tuesday, Lowell's City Manager presented the council with an on-time '26-'27 operating budget that totaled a whopping $654 million. As the Lowell Sun first reported, despite that number, 50 city positions are on deck to be cut. Six of them are with the fire department.

Anthony Leite is the president of Local 853, the union representing Lowell firefighters. He said the cuts are worse than they look. The department already has 13 vacancies, another 13 injured or with long-term illness. Add the six proposed layoffs from the budget and the department would be down 32 members. That's roughly 15% of its ranks.

"That progression of being stretched thin is only going to compound on itself," Leite said. "We are not blaming the city, we know there are budgetary concerns, but my concern is that public safety should be paramount and prioritized with all budgeting."

Earlier this month, six homes caught fire in rapid succession due to high winds and dry conditions. Leite said crews were stretched thin, and it's the kind of scene that could have had a delayed response if these cuts go through.

The city council and the public will be able to weigh in at the next council meeting on May 26.

Corey Robinson is the city councilor for the part of town where those fires spread. He said he understands the city needs to tighten its wallet but was not willing to cut public safety positions to do it.

"A budget is the reflection of a community's priorities," Robinson said. "Right now, I think everything should be on the table. I think we need to negotiate and work toward a compromise that provides a service to our constituents while holding the bottom line as best as possible."

WBZ-TV reached out to the city manager's office for this report but have not heard back.