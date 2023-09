LAKEVILLE – Residents in Lakeville are on the lookout as an emu seems to be on the loose.

It's been spotted in several wooded areas.

An emu on the loose in Lakeville. David Swaney

The director of the Lakeville Animal Shelter said the emu's owner moved out of state, so it has no home to return to, making it harder to catch.

If you do spot the emu, you're asked to call the animal shelter.