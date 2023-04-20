Longer meal times could get kids to eat healthier, study says

BOSTON - Could longer meal times get children to eat more fruits and vegetables?

Previous research has shown that family meals are associated with healthier nutrition in kids but a new study finds the length of time a family dines together may also make a difference.

A team of German scientists studied 50 parent-child pairs who were fed two evening meals with cold cuts, bite-sized pieces of fruits and vegetables, and dessert. One meal lasted 20 minutes, which is the typical duration for a family dinner. The other meal lasted 30 minutes.

They found that the school-aged children ate significantly more fruit and vegetables during the longer meal without eating more dessert.