Former inmates volunteering to help renovate historic Boston Baptist church

Historic Boston church undergoing renovations with help from former inmates

A historic Baptist church in Boston is undergoing major renovations with help from some former inmates.

Felipe Colon served 21 years in prison for manslaughter, but less than two months after his release, he found himself volunteering at Tremont Temple Baptist Church. He said the restoration work has given his life a new purpose. He is now helping give America's first integrated church a much-needed makeover.

"We could've made a lot of mistakes. We could've burned a lot of bridges. But this church burned down, and then 100 years later, it's being renovated. This is basically an example of what you can do with our own selves," Colon said.

Inspired by former inmates

Pastor Jamie Owens said seeing crews of volunteers working on the building has been inspiring.

"Just seeing God work through many people, many hands. This particular occasion that we're able to see a restoration of our main meeting space. It's just been incredible to see all these different people from all over the city, all over the state," Owens said.

The church's balcony chairs had not been replaced since the 1890s. Volunteers are reupholstering and reinstalling the seats, which many described as a painstaking process, but one that volunteers hope will make the sanctuary welcoming once again.

"People do have the ability here in America to reform yourself, and people will be accepting if you are doing the right thing," Colon said.

The renovations are expected to be finished in October.