Logan Airport travelers report 'low key' experience ahead of Thanksgiving rush

BOSTON – Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the busiest travel days before Thanksgiving. But so far people at Logan Airport have been pleasantly surprised.

Lynn and Jake McGill are first-time Thanksgiving travelers. Bracing for crowds and chaos, they arrived at Logan two hours early wearing masks that said "Maybe swearing will help."

Though that was their motto coming in, the couple said instead their experience was "very surprisingly low key."

They may have had timing on their side. Normally, 5-7 a.m. is the busiest window. The McGills' flight left at 11 a.m., a slower time for departures.

Seven-month-old Tia was excited for her first time on a plane to meet her great grandparents. And her parents were happy the airport wasn't crowded, especially with COVID still on their minds.

Tia recently received her second vaccination dose.

"Much more comfortable, yes. That was a big part of waiting until Thanksgiving," Kate Sama said.

Patricia McSweeney was at the airport heading to Albany. Even though there are no direct flights from Boston, she said it is still a better option than sitting in traffic.

"I can relax. I have a book to read, I'll get a cup of coffee life is good," McSweeney said.

And she shared the best advice that doesn't only apply to traveling during the holidays.

"The only thing in this entire world that you can control is yourself," McSweeney said. "You don't have any control over other people, conditions, the weather. I choose to relax and go with whatever happens."

To help the lines go quickly and smoothly, TSA is reminding everyone you can't carry on liquids above 3.4 ounces. That means pack your gravy and cranberry sauce in your checked luggage.