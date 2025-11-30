Dozens of flights delayed or canceled at Logan Airport on record-setting Thanksgiving weekend

Sunday is historically the busiest travel day of the holiday season, and bad weather around the country created headaches for passengers at Logan Airport. According to FlightAware, there were nearly 300 delays and almost 70 flights canceled as Thanksgiving weekend came to an end.

CBS News reported that winter weather and software issues temporarily left flights grounded. On Sunday, nationwide there were 1,815 inbound and outbound flight delays reported to go along with 490 cancellations.

Logan Airport in Boston along with Chicago, New York City, Des Moines, Minnseapolis and Detroit were most affected, according to CBS News.

A spokesperson for AAA said the issues come during a record-breaking holiday travel weekend. Millions of people headed to airports and even more took to the roadways.

Some passengers at Logan Airport told WBZ-TV they experienced trouble getting out of Seattle. According to Mark Schieldrop of AAA Northeast, bad weather and a record number of travelers is the perfect storm.

"We've seen some affects to air travel caused by some significant weather, particularly in the Midwest and the center part of the country. O'Hare Airport led the nation in cancellations today and that's a major hub airport, so there's been a little bit of a ripple effect through the system," he said. "So, some travelers have had to deal with the bad weather overall but certainly today's a big return home day for folks so a little more challenging than we would've hoped."

It hasn't been all bad news, WBZ News also spoke to some travelers coming in from Utah who said it was a smooth process.