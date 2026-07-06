Logan Airport ground stop caused by fuel issue leaves residual delays in Boston

Flights are once again taking off from Logan Airport in Boston after a ground stop caused delays and cancellations Sunday night during the 4th of July holiday travel rush.

The ground stop was caused by a fuel issue. Massport has not yet said exactly what caused the fuel issue that left operations at a standstill for several hours.

The temporary ground stop set flyers back on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year as many people came to Boston to celebrate America's 250th birthday.

According to Massport, flights resumed just before midnight.

Massport said the fueling issue involved BOSfuel, which handles the fuel system at the airport. WBZ-TV has reached out to BOSfuel for comment but has not yet heard back.

There were lines of frustrated passengers inside of Logan Airport Sunday night.

At least one passenger who landed in Boston told WBZ-TV they had been sitting on the tarmac for two hours.

At first, many passengers learned their flights were delayed. Then, after hours of waiting either on planes or in the airport, they got the news that their flights were canceled.

"We were on the plane and we were ready and something was going on with the fuel with reserves or something, and they were like 'It's not coming out of the tubes.' So every flight got delayed," traveler Aarya Dave said.

As of Monday morning, there were still some residual delays at the airport. At 9 a.m., there were 83 delays and 61 cancellations at Logan Airport according to FlightAware.