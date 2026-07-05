Violent 4th of July weekend in Boston leaves 2 dead, 13 injured in separate shootings

The Boston Police Department is investigating a total of five shootings that left two people dead and 13 people injured early Sunday morning as the city celebrated the 4th of July.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox blamed the violent Independence Day on large neighborhood gatherings that included illegal fireworks and public alcohol consumption.

Deadly Boston shootings

Just after 12:30 a.m., police were called to Blue Hill Ave. in Roxbury for a shooting. Three victims were taken from the scene to an area hospital by ambulance. One person did not survive.

A fourth person later walked into the hospital. All three surviving victims have non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Hours later around 3:15 a.m., police were called to George Street in Roxbury for another shooting.

Three people were hospitalized, and one was pronounced dead. Police said the second person has life-threatening injuries, and the third victim is expected to survive.

About an hour after the initial response, three more victims went to the hospital on their own with non-life threatening injuries.

"It's a long summer"

Cox said police dealt with an "unusually high volume of calls and serious incidents throughout the city."

"We're asking the public, it's a long summer. We're at the beginning of the peak of the summer. Large amounts of people gathering, fireworks, firearms and alcohol is a bad combination," Cox said. "And that's what you saw around these events. We're asking you as the summer goes on, think twice before you want to throw late-night parties. Because we will certainly doing all that we can to be shutting those down."

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu echoed Cox's message to the community.

"It was a long and difficult night last night," Wu said. "This is a busy time of year and when we see large gatherings with firearms present, that is never, never a recipe for peaceful celebrations."

Officers hit with fireworks

In addition to the shootings, Cox said officers responding to several incidents suffered injuries when they were hit with fireworks.

The Boston Police Patrolmen's Association posted body camera video from the incident, saying they are "beyond outraged."

Union president Larry Calderone said the incident happened during a street takeover party on the Mattapan-Dorchester line. He said three officers were taken to the hospital, where they were treated and later released.