Long lines at Logan Airport as travelers head home after the holidays

BOSTON - Logan Airport was one of the busiest spots in Boston Monday morning as people started to head home after the Christmas holiday weekend.

The Transportation Security Administration said the busiest times for travel would be between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.

According to Flight Aware, there were 37 cancellations and 29 delays at Logan early Monday.

Cancelations on the board here at Logan in Terminal A. Flight Aware reporting 37 cancelations, 29 delays so far today. @wbz pic.twitter.com/3dxfLZfqMT — Katrina Kincade (@KatrinaKNews) December 26, 2022

AAA expects 7.2 million people to fly to their destinations between December 23 and January 2. That's an increase of 14-percent from last year. TSA expects Friday, December 30 to be the busiest day of the week.

Passengers should get to the airport two hours early for domestic flights and three hours for international trips. Also make sure to check your flight status before leaving home in case there are cancellations.