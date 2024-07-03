Giant lobster rolls at Boston sub shop sell for special price of $11 for limited time

Boston sub shop sells massive lobster rolls for $11 for a limited time

BOSTON - It's wicked fresh – and brace yourself – a Boston sub shop sold their gigantic $99 lobster rolls for just $11 for a limited time Wednesday morning.

"It's insane to get that big lobster roll for $11. So we had to get it, we had to get it," exclaimed one patron.

$11 for the "U.S.S. Lobstitution"

Another bystander's jaw dropped at a sheer glance of the so-called "U.S.S. Lobstitution."

"I cannot believe the size of that. That's amazing… is that REAL," the man questioned.

Oh, it's real, and some people waited outside of Pauli's North End bright and early for a chance to try the Lobstitution.

"We showed up at 8:30 and been here since," said Riley Isaacs. "The fact that it's MASSIVE. It's like, four of the 6-inch rolls or something like that. It's crazy big."

Pauli's is celebrating 11 years of the U.S.S. Lobstitution – selling the giant lobster rolls at $11 each to the first 11 customers at 11:11 a.m. – for 11 minutes only!

If you couldn't tell – 11 is owner Paul Barker's lucky number.

Four lobster rolls in one

"It's four lobster rolls in one. It's almost impossible to finish it, you need two people to finish it," Barker said.

The 2-foot roll is keeping the meat of a whopping five lobsters intact.

"We use the fresh lobster meat. Boil it down, use the stock of the lobster meat. Fresh lemon. Not a lot of mayo," Barker explained.

Experts said it requires teamwork and a plan of attack.

"We're just going to go a bite at a time," said another patron. "And then we're going to see how it happens, we're going to see how it goes."

Barker told WBZ-TV it's a fun way to give back to his loyal customers while celebrating this New England staple.

"With the holiday coming up, it's just the perfect time to enjoy a big lobster roll," said one patron.