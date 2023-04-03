"Little chefs" embraces the chaos of cooking with kids

NATICK - Kelly Barry knows all the tricks when it comes to teaching the little ones how to cook.

"Well, the fun thing about working with children is that it's going to be chaos and I embrace it. So, when we start dancing, we do freeze dance. I am not afraid to take breaks. Because I'm working with children from the age of 3 up to teens," she told WBZ-TV.

The mother of four started her mobile business Little Chefs out of necessity for herself and others.

"When my children were young, I was struggling like every other parent. I would imagine having them make healthy food choices and I love cooking, so it was breaking my heart. So, I decided that I need to do this for other parents as well," Barry said.

So now with her high threshold for when things become a mess...

"If you have ever seen a flour bag fall on the floor, it's a disaster but I clean it up and we move on," she said.

Barry goes from place to place and teaches kids how to make their favorites. Whether it's pizza or brownies or full meals, the cooking is done, but it also comes with a warning.

"I always tell people we are going to have a completed piece of food or item, but it's made by 3-year-olds. So, it's not going to look professional necessarily, but it will be made with love," she told WBZ.

And Little Chefs has become Kelly's love.

"After every class or party or in-home lesson or camp I do, I really, every single time, I come home and I go, if I ever say I don't love this just remind me that I do because every moment is joy," she said.

