Two more teams mentioned as potential trade partners with Bruins for Linus Ullmark

BOSTON -- As the Boston Bruins enter the busy time of their summer, the trade rumors surrounding goaltender Linus Ullmark are beginning to heat up again. More teams could be potentially entering the trade sweepstakes for the former Vezina Trophy winner.

While the Ottawa Senators remain the most likely trade partner with Boston, a new report by Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen connects the Las Vegas Golden Knights and the Detroit Red Wings to Ullmark trade discussions. It's unclear what either team is offering up for Ullmark, but having more teams interested in his services will only help the Bruins' cause.

Last week, Garrioch reported that the Senators were making a "hard push" to land Ullmark following a pair of goalie trades elsewhere in the NHL. Ottawa tried to acquire Ullmark at last season's trade deadline, reportedly offering up netminder Joonas Korpisalo in a swap with the Bruins.

Boston is looking for a center or some draft capital for Ullmark (or both) as he is set to earn $5 million in the final year of his contract. Ullmark has a $1 million bonus due on July 1 -- when NHL free agency begins -- so the Bruins would likely want to get a deal done before that date hits. The Senators (or any team acquiring Ullmark) would likely want to have a contract extension agreed upon with the goalie before finalizing any trade with Boston.

Ullmark, 30, won the Vezina with Boston in 2022-23 and went 22-10-7 with a 2.58 GAA and .915 save percentage while splitting time with Jeremy Swayman last season. Swayman, 25, outplayed him in the playoffs though and started 12 of Boston's 13 games in the postseason.

Swayman is due for a big pay raise this offseason and the Bruins wouldn't mind cashing in on their riches at goalie to fill a hole elsewhere on the roster. Boston does not have a pick in the first three rounds of the NHL Draft, which will take place Friday and Saturday in Las Vegas, while Ottawa owns the No. 7 and No. 25 picks in the first round. The Senators could potentially dangle their later pick in a trade for Ullmark.

With the NHL Draft this weekend and free agency starting next week, the Bruins should have a lot more clarity on the Ullmark situation in the coming days.