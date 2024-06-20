One team is reportedly making a "hard push" to acquire Linus Ullmark from the Bruins

BOSTON -- If the Bruins are looking to move Linus Ullmark this offseason to alleviate their logjam in net, they're running out of potential trade partners. But at least one team has stepped up its efforts this offseason to acquire the Bruins netminder.

Two goalies were dealt on Tuesday, as Calgary's Jacob Markstrom was traded to New Jersey and Washington's Darcy Kuemper was sent to Los Angeles. Both the Devils and the Kings were seen as potential trade partners with Boston for Ullmark, who is the arguably the best goalie left on the trade market.

And Wednesday's moves may get another team to hasten their pursuit of the 2022-23 Vezina Trophy winner. According to Barry Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen, the Senators are making a "hard push" to acquire Ullmark.

"League sources say the Senators have circled back to the Bruins to see if there's a fit to acquire Ullmark to steady the club's struggling net and those talks have intensified," Garrioch wrote Wednesday.

Garrioch notes that Ottawa "may be the last serious team in the mix" for the Boston goalie, and added that Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios "has been making a hard push to try to acquire Ullmark."

The Senators could certainly use some help in net after ranking 31st in the NHL with a .884 save percentage during the 2023-24 season. Ullmark was 22-10-7 over his 40 games for the Bruins last season, posting a 2.58 goals against average and .915 save percentage.

The Bruins tried to trade Ullmark at last season's trade deadline and had a deal in place with the Kings, but the veteran used his no-trade clause to nix the trade. Moving him this offseason would free up $5 million in cap space for Boston, and clear the way for 25-year-old Jeremy Swayman to become to team's No. 1 goalie.

Ullmark has one more year left on his contract before he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2025.