Linus Ullmark sets more Bruins history with yet another incredible performance in net

BOSTON -- There is no need to vote for this year's Vezina Trophy. Just give the award to Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark, who continues to stop pucks and make history on a seemingly nightly basis.

He didn't score any more goals, but Ullmark put up another historic performance in Calgary on Tuesday night. He stood on his head for 64-plus minutes and helped lead the Bruins to a 4-3 overtime victory.

That the Flames scored three goals against Ullmark is impressive, but so was the Swedish netminder's save total. Ullmark felt the heat of the Flames offense all night, but turned away an astronomical 54 shots in the win, setting a new Bruins record for saves in a regular season game.

That save total bested Tim Thomas' 51-save effort during the 2006-07 season, which came in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. Only Tuukka Rask has made more saves in a game for the Bruins, when he stopped 59 shots in Boston's triple overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final in 2013. Rask also had a 54-save effort against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Eastern Conference Finals that postseason.

As for Tuesday night, Calgary outshot Boston by a 57-20 margin. It's the most the Bruins have been outshot in a single game -- ever. But Boston notched the win -- the team's NHL-best 47th of the season -- thanks to Ullmark's ridiculous play in net. He turned away 19 shots in both the first and the second periods, and then came up with another six saves in overtime before Charlie McAvoy ended it with four seconds left in the extra frame.

With Tuesday's victory, Ullmark now sits at an absurd 31-4-1 on the season. He leads all NHL goaltenders with a 1.88 goals-against-average and a .938 save percentage.

Come June, he should be adding a Vezina to his trophy case.