Watch Live: Lindsay Clancy trial jury hears from final witness today

Lindsay Clancy's murder trial in Massachusetts will wind down Wednesday with testimony from the prosecution's final rebuttal witness.

You can watch it live on CBS News Boston in the embedded video or on YouTube when court is in session.

Dr. Gregory Saathoff, a professor of emergency medicine and a forensic psychiatrist who has worked with the FBI, was back on the witness stand in Plymouth Superior Court. Once he's done testifying on Wednesday, jurors will be sent home and lawyers for both sides will go through the next steps in the trial. Closing arguments are expected on Thursday.

Dr. Gregory Saathoff in Plymouth Superior Court on August 25, 2026. Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger/Pool

Dr. Gregory Saathoff testimony

Saathoff began his testimony Tuesday. He interviewed Clancy in May and June of this year and talked to her about the voice she said she heard that ordered her to kill the children. He said she told him the voice stopped once the killings had ended. Saathoff also said there were inconsistencies in Clancy's story.

When Saathoff was back on the stand Wednesday, prosecutor Jennifer Sprague asked if the voice Clancy heard told her where or how to kill the children and herself. He said it was significant that it did not.

"It indicated that she had control," he said.

Lindsay Clancy trial

Clancy, 36, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the strangulation deaths of her children - 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan - in their Duxbury home on Jan. 24, 2023.

Clancy admits to killing her children. Her attorney said she should not be held criminally responsible because she was overmedicated and suffering from postpartum psychosis. Prosecutors said Clancy was not psychotic and planned the murders.

The jury of 12 women and six men have heard testimony from 85 witnesses since July 27.

If Clancy is convicted of first-degree murder, she faces life in prison without parole. If the jury determines she was not criminally responsible, she will be sent to a state psychiatric hospital in Massachusetts.

Lindsay Clancy in Plymouth Superior Court on August 25, 2026. Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger/Pool

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