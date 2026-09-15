Lindsay Clancy trial judge extends order concealing names of jurors: "Risk of immediate and irreparable injury"

The judge in Lindsay Clancy's high-profile Massachusetts murder trial has extended his order concealing the names of jurors in the case.

After a mistrial was declared due to a hung jury on Sept. 4, Plymouth Superior Court Judge William Sullivan initially ordered that the list of juror names would be impounded for two weeks.

On Monday, Sullivan extended the order indefinitely, saying "there is risk of immediate and irreparable injury should the list be made available to the public at this time."

Sullivan said at least one juror has requested that the order be extended.

"This case has garnered and continues to garner significant and divisive attention in Massachusetts, nationally, and internationally," Sullivan wrote. "The proceedings have been and continue to be the daily subject of commentary and opinions on various media platforms."

The judge wrote that there have been a "significant number" of posts on social media that have "raised issues regarding various reactions to the deliberations in this case."

Sullivan also cited the arrest of Dawn Light, who prosecutors said filmed jurors while they left court following a day of deliberations in Clancy's trial.

The order does not prevent jurors from speaking out if they choose to do so.

Sullivan later also impounded the list of names for anyone called for jury duty leading up to the trial, "Based upon threats and concerns over juror safety."

Clancy's trial ended with an 11-1 split of the jury leading to a mistrial.

One juror spoke to WBZ-TV, saying, "There was so much doubt." Another juror spoke to "CBS Mornings," saying the holdout juror believed Clancy should be found guilty of murder and would not change his mind."

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 29. Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz has not yet said if he will retry the case.