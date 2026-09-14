President Trump responds to attorney's request for Lindsay Clancy pardon: "I hope they can work it out"

President Trump responded to a request for a pardon from Lindsay Clancy's defense attorney Kevin Reddington, saying it's a "state situation" and there is nothing he would be able to do.

Clancy is accused of murdering her three children in 2023 in Duxbury, Massachusetts. Reddington admits that Clancy killed the children, but says she shouldn't be held criminally responsible because she was suffering from postpartum psychosis. Her trial ended in a mistrial due to a hung jury, with an 11-1 split.

On national television last week, Reddington asked Mr. Trump to pardon Clancy, even though he knows it's not possible because she is not charged with any federal crimes. In an interview with WBZ-TV, he later explained that he hoped the comments would get the president's attention, and prompt him to reach out to Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz, a fellow Republican.

When Mr. Trump was leaving a two-day trip to Ireland on Sunday, he was asked about Reddington's request.

"It's a very sad situation. I certainly heard that," Mr. Trump said. "Look, it's very sad. There's no winner there. There's no win no matter what you do. Three children are dead. So I don't know. It's actually a state situation, not a federal."

The president was then asked a follow-up question on if he would reach out to Cruz.

"I appreciate that he feels that way, and he's a good attorney. I've heard from other people he's a very good attorney. I hope they can work it out," Mr. Trump said. "That's something they have to work out. It's very sad. There is no win there."

Cruz has not yet said if he plans to retry Clancy's case. The next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29. Reddington is asking for the case to be thrown out after hearing from several jurors.