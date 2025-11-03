Liberty Hotel in Boston apologizes to women for bathroom incident, settles discrimination complaint

The Liberty Hotel in Boston has apologized to two women and settled a discrimination complaint with the state of Massachusetts.

Back in May, Liz Victor and her girlfriend Ansley Baker said a security guard walked into the women's bathroom off the hotel's lobby, started banging on the stall doors, and shouted, "No men are allowed." Baker said the guard accused her of being "a man in the women's bathroom." The women told WBZ-TV the security guard then asked for identification to prove they were women. Victor said there was a heated discussion, and the couple was told to leave the hotel.

Two days later, the hotel issued a statement that said the guard went in after "several women alerted security of two adults sharing a bathroom stall. The bathroom was cleared out as two adults in one stall are not permitted." Victor and Baker vehemently denied being in the same stall.

Liz Victor (left) and Ansley Baker. CBS Boston

The next day, the security guard was suspended and is now no longer working at the hotel. But the women said the hotel did not retract its original statement that suggested they were in the same stall.

In June, the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination (MCAD), an independent state agency, began looking into the incident.

On Monday, MCAD announced a settlement, saying the hotel will "make a charitable donation of $10,000 to a LGBTQIA2S+ non-profit organization" and it will update its anti-discrimination training and policies.

"This outrageous incident at the Liberty Hotel left these two women emotionally shaken, humiliated, and deeply distressed," MCAD Chairwoman Sunila Thomas George said in a statement. "They were denied services, subjected to demeaning treatment in front of other patrons of the hotel, and falsely accused of actions they did not commit, which is not only degrading, but unjust according to Massachusetts civil rights law."

Liberty Hotel General Manager Mark Fisher apologized to Baker and Victor in a statement Monday.

"We deeply regret that our initial statement may have created unintended impressions about the actions of Ansley and Liz. That was not our intent," Fisher said. "The Liberty Hotel is committed to learn from this and do everything we can so that nothing like it ever happens again."

WBZ reached out to Baker and Victor Monday for a statement on the settlement, but there has been no response yet.