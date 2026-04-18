Police officer involved in deadly shooting in Lexington, Massachusetts, DA says

There was a deadly shooting involving a police officer in Lexington, Massachusetts Saturday afternoon, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

There are no details available yet, but investigators sealed off two areas on Mason Street after the shooting.

Police sealed off part of a yard on Mason Street in Lexington, Massachusetts on April 18, 2026. CBS Boston

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan was at the scene with police, but has not spoken to reporters to yet.

Her office issued this one-line statement: "Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan has confirmed the ongoing investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred this afternoon in Lexington."

A State Police spokesman said any further information should come from Lexington Police or Ryan's office. She has scheduled a news conference for 7:30 p.m. at the Lexington Police Station on Massachusetts Avenue.

"Extremely surprising," David Holzman said of all the police activity on the street. He's lived in the neighborhood for about 35 years.

"I've never seen anything like this in this neighborhood," he told reporters. "It's just bizarre."

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Lexington, Massachusetts is about 20 miles northwest of Boston.