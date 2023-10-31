Lewiston, Maine, students return to school after mass shooting

Lewiston, Maine, students return to school for first time since mass shooting

LEWISTON, Maine - Tuesday morning students in Lewiston, Maine, returned to school for the first time since last week's mass shooting.

There was extra security at the schools and a lightened course load in the hopes of helping students and staff ease back into their routines.

Superintendent Jake Langlais said mental health and physical safety are priorities. "I believe in a, in a good way, that schools will become the place where so much of our community tries to heal - from adults through kids - through events, through trying to get back to normalcy, and we have to be ready for that," he said.

One of the victims, Lucille Violette, worked in the school district's business office. Her husband, Bob, was killed as well.

Officer Appel was up and out early this morning with Norfolk Police and Fire Community Resource Dogs, Mitch and... Posted by Norfolk,MA Police on Tuesday, October 31, 2023

In Lisbon, a small community next to Lewiston, students also had their first day back, and one Massachusetts office headed to see how he could help the community.

A middle school student in Lisbon lost his father in the shooting. Norfolk Police Officer Appel headed to Lisbon with community resource dogs Mitch and Harper to provide comfort to the students there, who were also in a shelter-in-place from Wednesday night to Friday afternoon.