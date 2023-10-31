Lewiston, Maine to mark week after mass shooting with "Acts of Kindness and Gratitude Day"

LEWISTON, Maine - Lewiston, Maine will have an "Acts of Kindness and Gratitude Day" Wednesday, exactly a week after 18 people were killed in a mass shooting there.

City administrator Heather Hunter made the announcement in a letter to the community on the city's website Tuesday.

"As we approach the one-week anniversary of this tragic event, I urge each and every one of you to take a moment to offer an act of kindness," Hunter said.

"It need not be a grand gesture; in fact, sometimes it's the small acts that have the most significant impact, like help a neighbor with their trash, let someone cut in front of you in line, make someone laugh, share your umbrella, compliment a stranger, simply smile at the next person you see, or leave a sweet note on someone's vehicle windshield."

Hunter said this will now be an annual event in Lewiston.

Those interested in sharing their acts of kindness on social media are asked to use #OneLewiston.

"Lewiston has proven that our beloved city is a beacon of strength and solidarity, and I have no doubt that together we will overcome this tragedy and emerge even stronger," Hunter said.