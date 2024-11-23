Massachusetts quarterback makes the most impact with volunteer work and fashion line

LEOMINSTER - The quarterback for Leominster High School's football team in Massachusetts is known for his work on the field but he's also making a name for himself in what he does off the field too.

Youngest captain

Osiris Lopez is turning out to be what the high school's football program needed.

"We had some tough years," said head coach Devin Gates. "And incoming as a true quarterback, being able to execute on a high level, has really just changed the whole football landscape at Leominster."

And change truly took place. Lopez already has more than 75 touchdowns and more than 7,500 total yards. He's only a junior.

"He's a fantastic leader," said Gates. "He leads by example, the kids who are the leaders are usually the best in the classroom and the best at leading by example and going to all the workouts and doing everything. He checks all those boxes."

"He makes plays out of nothing, he makes spectacular plays, we think we're going to get a negative play and the next thing you know, he's down the field scoring a 90 yard touchdown," said running back Xavier Cora.

His natural leadership ability earned him captain status in his sophomore year, becoming the youngest captain in school history. Along with quarterback, he plays safety and defensive back. And when he's not playing football for the Blue Devils, you can find him on the basketball team.

"The basketball really keeps me conditioned in the offseason," said Lopez. "I just have fun with it."

Best Buddies volunteer

It's easy to assume Lopez has the most fun playing the sports he loves but perhaps his biggest impact is taking part in the Best Buddies program at Leominster High School. The school-based friendship program involves helping students with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

"Everyone's been talking about it since I was a freshman, all my friends took it," said Lopez. "First day of school, I went in there and I just knew this class was going to be fun and awesome. Because all the kids in there, I love all the kids in there, they all love me. And it honestly feels like a big family, I'm friends with all the kids in there. Every time I see them at lunch, I always say 'what's up,' they say 'what's up' to me. And it's awesome."

Lopez and his brother have also started a clothing line called Most Hated, which took on a personal meaning for him.

"You always hear an 'overrated' chant in the stands," said Lopez. "But honestly, I love it," said Lopez.

"He always get those 'overrated' chants and that's what feeds his energy to go harder," said his brother, Dio Lopez.

Despite being a junior, Lopez has already gotten college offers from Yale, Boston College and Syracuse.

"I just play football, stats come with the game. I just play and that's what I have right now, I think it will definitely be a lot higher next year," said Lopez. "Because I still have one more year and I'm just going to keep ballin' out like I've been."