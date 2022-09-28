LeBron James reminds everyone that he still hates Boston

BOSTON -- LeBron James has made it abundantly clear that he does not like Boston. But just in case anyone forgot, he reminded everyone of his disdain for the city at Lakers Media Day on Monday.

During one of his many interviews ahead of the 2022-23 season, James compared his new teammate, Patrick Beverley, to Kendrick Perkins. He explained that Beverley, like the former Celtics big man, is a player that you hate unless they're on your team.

"I still hate Boston," James interjected. "Don't get that twisted. We all hate Boston here."

"I'm fully healthy. I've reshaped a lot of things in my diet this summer to get better with my body... Today is day 1 of the marathon." - 👑 LeBron on his preparation for Year 20! 💪 pic.twitter.com/rSzcJXmr0X — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) September 26, 2022

Yeah. We know.

James created a big stir over the summer when he ripped Boston on his Uninterrupted show, The Shop, calling fans at TD Garden "racist as f---." He also claimed that the Celtics sold "F--- LBJ" shirts at the official team store, which of course is not true. (Those are sold by those $10 shirt and hat vendors outside of the Garden, obviously.)

Racist comments from any fans shouldn't be tolerated by any athlete, and if James heard such remarks from Celtics fans, that's unfortunate. He's heard a lot of trash talk from Boston fans (and even players) throughout his career, stemming from his rivalry with the Big Three Celtics with Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen, who always seemed to get the best of James and his Cavaliers. It was Cleveland's loss to Boston in the second-round of the 2010 playoffs that sent him to Miami. James had to run off to Miami and join forces with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to beat the Celtics, which he finally did in the 2011 postseason.

He beat the Celtics again in 2018 in a seven-game Eastern Conference Finals battle, getting the better of a young Boston squad led by rookie Jayson Tatum and second-year swingman Jaylen Brown.

James hating Boston is nothing new. It's just interesting that someone who is a partner of Fenway Sports Group, and is thus part owner of the Boston Red Sox, rips on the city any chance that he gets.

It's safe to say that the feeling is mutual among Boston fans.