Lawrence woman killed by head-on crash in North Andover, 3 others injured

NORTH ANDOVER -- A 21-year-old woman from Lawrence died Sunday after a crash in North Andover.

Police were called to Great Pond Road around 7 a.m. for reports of a 2012 Chevy pickup truck and a 2004 Honda Pilot colliding head-on.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 70-year-old Georgetown man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A 20-year-old Lawrence man driving the Pilot, along with the 22-year-old man in the back seat, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman, who was in the front passenger seat, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear what led up to the crash. The road was closed for three hours while police investigated.

Anyone with information should call Officer William Brush at 978-683-3168.