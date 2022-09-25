Watch CBS News
Local News

Lawrence woman killed by head-on crash in North Andover, 3 others injured

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

NORTH ANDOVER -- A 21-year-old woman from Lawrence died Sunday after a crash in North Andover. 

Police were called to Great Pond Road around 7 a.m. for reports of a 2012 Chevy pickup truck and a 2004 Honda Pilot colliding head-on. 

The driver of the pickup truck, a 70-year-old Georgetown man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

A 20-year-old Lawrence man driving the Pilot, along with the 22-year-old man in the back seat, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

The woman, who was in the front passenger seat, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

It's unclear what led up to the crash. The road was closed for three hours while police investigated. 

Anyone with information should call Officer William Brush at 978-683-3168. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 25, 2022 / 5:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.