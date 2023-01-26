Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque placed on leave amid investigation
LAWRENCE – The City of Lawrence has placed Police Chief Roy Vasque on leave during an ongoing investigation involving the department.
Captain Michael McCarthy has been moved into the role of deputy chief.
The nature of the investigation was not released. In the past, the police union has accused Vasque of intimidating officers and creating a hostile work environment.
The city says they are not providing any additional information while the investigation progresses.
