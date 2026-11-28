More than a dozen mothers and babies were evacuated from a Lawrence, Massachusetts, hospital on Saturday due to a fire, according to Lawrence Fire Chief Patrick Delaney.

Lawrence fire crews responded to a call reporting heavy smoke on the second floor of the Russell Building at Lawrence General Hospital at about 11:53 a.m. They found a fire in a room in the maternity unit, which had already been closed off by hospital staff.

The hospital said the fire was caused by a heating unit.

A total of 15 babies and 15 mothers were evacuated to the hospital's delivery area. Five of the babies were in the neonatal unit, according to Delaney. No injuries were reported.

"As Lawrence Fire personnel advanced into the affected area, hospital staff were already moving infants and mothers to safety," Delaney said. "The coordinated efforts of hospital personnel and responding firefighters ensured that everyone was safely evacuated."

"We are extremely grateful to the Lawrence Fire Department and our patient care teams for their swift response and support in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our patients," a spokesperson for Merrimack Health said.

The area affected by the fire will remain unoccupied for at least 24 hours to allow for professional cleaning and restoration, according to Delaney.

Delaney added that the incident happened during an already busy day for Lawrence emergency services.

Fire crews were responding to another fire at the time first responders arrived at the hospital. The fire department responded to eight other service calls and two other structure fires throughout this period, according to Delaney.

"The Lawrence Fire Department recognizes and appreciates the outstanding cooperation and professionalism demonstrated by Lawrence General Hospital staff, our mutual aid partners, and all personnel involved," Delaney said. "Most importantly, all patients, mothers, and infants were safely evacuated, and there were no reported injuries."