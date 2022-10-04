Watch CBS News
Local News

Lawmakers push for families to receive federal heating funds earlier this year

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Lawmakers push for families to receive federal heating funds earlier this year
Lawmakers push for families to receive federal heating funds earlier this year 00:26

BOSTON -- Massachusetts lawmakers are asking for federal financial assistance for heat earlier, so it can get to families faster. The state is set to receive $37 million in heating aid from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. 

Usually, that money comes in November but state lawmakers are asking for the funds to get released by mid-October. 

Costs to heat your home are expected to rise by more than 60% this winter. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 4, 2022 / 6:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.