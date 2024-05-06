Lana Del Rey to headline her first U.S. stadium concert at Fenway Park in Boston

BOSTON - Lana Del Rey is coming to Fenway Park. The "Summertime Sadness" singer-songwriter has announced that she'll play a one-night only "very special show" at the Boston ballpark on June 20.

There is an artist presale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday morning.

Lana Del Rey tickets for Fenway concert "will go fast!"

"Set your alarms, tickets will go fast!" Fenway Park posted to social media.

This is the first-ever headlining performance at a stadium in the United States for the "Video Games" singer. No information has been released about a possible opening act.

Del Rey performed at back-to-back weekends at Coachella in April. Her most recent album "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd" was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Fenway Park summer concert series

Del Rey's concert on the first day of summer kicks off a series of big artists coming to Fenway. Hootie and the Blowfish will perform the next day on June 21.

In July, Vermont native and Watertown resident Noah Kahan will play two shows on July 18 and July 19, followed by Kane Brown on July 20, the Foo Fighters on July 21 and blink-182 on July 23.

August will see Def Leppard and Journey perform together at Fenway on Aug. 5, and Green Day will play on Aug 7. Pearl Jam has two concerts scheduled at the ballpark on Sept. 15 and Sept. 17.