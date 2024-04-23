Inside Coachella 2024's biggest moments

Coachella 2024 has officially wrapped after two back-to-back weekends of partying in the desert. No Doubt performed on both weekends, bringing out a surprise guest during their first show. Other celebrities also made headlines, including Kid Cudi and Doja Cat. Here are the top five moments from Coachella.

1. No Doubt brings out surprise guest

No Doubt played on both Saturdays of the music festival. The band, led by Gwen Stefani, hadn't performed together in nearly 10 years and sang their greatest hits like "Just A Girl," and "Don't Speak." During their first performance, on April 13, they brought out Olivia Rodrigo for their song "Bathwater."

Rodrigo, 21, posted about the momentous occasion on social media, saying it was "the coolest honor" to perform with the band. "I remember hearing bathwater for the first time when I had just started writing songs. it totally turned my world on its head and inspires me to this day," she wrote.

Gwen Stefani of No Doubt and Olivia Rodrigo perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2024 in Indio, California. John Shearer/Getty Images for No Doubt

During the second weekend, which kicked off on April 19, the band didn't bring out any special guests – but Stefani had some waiting for her back stage. She was seen on the Coachella live stream embracing husband Blake Shelton and her 10-year-old son, Apollo, after the show.

2. Doja Cat makes history

Doja Cat, 28, headlined both Sunday shows, becoming the first Black female rapper to do so in the festival's 25-year history. In 2018 Beyonce became the first Black female artist to headline Coachella.

Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, sang her hits like "Paint The Town Red" and her new single "MASC" and brought out South African a cappella group The Joy to sing her song "Shutcho."

21 Savage and Doja Cat perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella

She also brought out A$AP Rocky and 21 Savage. Sticking with her signature avante garde style, she wore long flowing hair and had hairy backup dancers for one of her performances.

Doja Cat performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 21, 2024 in Indio, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

3. Kid Cudi breaks his foot

Kid Cudi performed during the festival on April 21, but his energetic performance ended abruptly. The rapper, 40, needed to be carried away by security after jumping off the stage. His performance was cut short, according to Entertainment Tonight, and he later confirmed his injury on social media.

"Hey guys, so I broke my foot today at the show. just leavin the hospital," he wrote. "Never broken a bone before so this is all a bit crazy. nI wanna thank u all for ur concerns and well wishes!! I love yall man. I heard yall still ragin when I was offstage. Made me smile big."

4. Lana Del Rey enters on a motorcycle

Lana Del Rey headlined the Friday shows, entering the venue on a motorcycle – and clips of the epic entrance went viral on social media. The singer performed hits like "Summertime Sadness" and "Young and Beautiful." She also brought out Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste and Jack Antonoff, a frequent collaborator.

Her set, however, may have been too long. The City of Indio, where Coachella takes place, will fine the music festival $28,000 for breaking the city's curfew after Del Rey's set went 13 minutes over last week, TMZ first reported. CBS News has reached out to the City of Indio for more information and is awaiting response.

5. Tyler the Creator's special guests and Odd Future reunion

Tyler the Creator, who headlined the Saturday shows, brought out Donald Glover – aka Childish Gambino – and A$AP Rocky to perform with him during the first weekend. He also invited Earl Sweatshirt out on weekend two. The pair were part of the music collective Odd Future, a group of rappers and hip hop artists who collaborated together from 2007 to 2016.

Tyler, the Creator performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2024 in Indio, California. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella

Other performers also brought out special guests, including Renee Rapp, who brought out Kesha to sing her 2010 song "Tik Tok."

Some famous faces were seen in the crowd at the festival – including Taylor Swift and Rihanna.