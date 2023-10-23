Watch CBS News
Local News

Blink-182 announces Fenway Park tour date

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

BOSTON – Blink-182 is coming to Fenway Park.

The pop punk band announced Monday it is embarking on a 30-city stadium tour that will come to Fenway Park on July 23.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Blink-182 recently released its "One More Time" album, marking the first time in a decade that Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker have been in studio together.

The band played a sold-out show at TD Garden earlier this year.

First published on October 23, 2023 / 10:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.