Blink-182 announces Fenway Park tour date
BOSTON – Blink-182 is coming to Fenway Park.
The pop punk band announced Monday it is embarking on a 30-city stadium tour that will come to Fenway Park on July 23.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
Blink-182 recently released its "One More Time" album, marking the first time in a decade that Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker have been in studio together.
The band played a sold-out show at TD Garden earlier this year.
