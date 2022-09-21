Lamar Jackson doesn't throw passes during practice window open to media

BOSTON -- Lamar Jackson figures to be a handful for the defense of the New England Patriots this coming Sunday. But might the star QB be nursing an injury?

We'll get some level of an answer on that when the Ravens release their practice report on Wednesday afternoon. But during the session of practice open to the media, reporters noticed that Jackson was wearing a compression sleeve on his throwing arm and was not throwing any passes.

VIDEO of Lamar Jackson during the open media portion of practice. It does look like there is extra padding around the right elbow. #Ravens https://t.co/E7Flrceoxs pic.twitter.com/nepIn7L5NC — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) September 21, 2022

Imagine Lamar Jackson will be asked about this during his press availability after practice, but he was wearing a sleeve on his right arm and he didn't seem to be doing his usual amount of throwing early in practice. Media, however, can only watch a small portion of practice. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 21, 2022

After practice, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh stated in no uncertain terms that Jackson will be playing on Sunday against the Patriots.

John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson wearing a sleeve on his right arm: “He will be playing Sunday.” — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 21, 2022

Though the Ravens blew a 21-point fourth-quarter lead against Miami last week, Jackson was electric, throwing for 318 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, while also rushing for 119 yards and a touchdown.

Whatever the case may be with Jackson's right elbow, it will obviously be a story line that's closely monitored as Sunday approaches.