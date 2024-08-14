Teen critically injured in tubing accident on Lake Winnipesaukee

GILFORD, N.H. - A teenager was critically hurt while tubing on New Hampshire's Lake Winnipesaukee.

Maine patrol officers with the New Hampshire State Police responded just before 5 p.m. to the Little Camp Island area in Gilford. The 17-year-old reportedly "became unconscious while out tubing with family members," police said.

First responders were on the scene within minutes and boarded a boat where the teenager's father was "attempting life-saving measures," police said. Officers continued those measures as they took the teen ashore and rushed him to the hospital.

Photos from a neighbor show multiple emergency vehicles responding to the scene.

Emergency vehicles in Gilford, New Hampshire after a teenager was critically hurt in a Lake Winnipesaukee tubing accident. Steve St. Onge

Teenager in "critical but stable" condition

The 17-year-old's condition was described as "critical but stable."

Police did not share additional information about how the teenager was hurt. They are investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to call 603-227-2112.

New Hampshire law states that a boat cannot tow more than six people on tubes at a time, and there must be at least one observer watching the tubers. Police did not say how many people were tubing at the time of the incident on Lake Winnipesaukee.