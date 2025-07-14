Who is Kyson Witherspoon? Meet the Boston Red Sox first pick in the MLB Draft.

Red Sox draft pick Kyson Witherspoon on playing with his twin brother at Oklahoma

Red Sox draft pick Kyson Witherspoon on playing with his twin brother at Oklahoma

The Boston Red Sox added four new members to their farm system on Sunday with the MLB Draft. Here's what to know about the team's first picks in Kyson Witherspoon, Marcus Phillips, Henry Godbout, and Anthony Ayanson.

Who is Kyson Witherspoon?

The Red Sox had the No. 15 overall pick in this year's draft.

With that selection, Boston took Witherspoon, a right-handed pitcher out of the University of Oklahoma. Witherspoon is 20 years old.

Witherspoon was widely considered a top ten talent in this year's draft. Baseball America had him ranked as the No. 7 player in the draft, while MLB.com had him slotted at No. 10.

A 2025 First Team All-American, Witherspoon compiled a record of 10-4 with a 2.64 ERA, 124 strikeouts, and a 1.01 WHIP as a member of the Sooners. He was named a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, given to the most outstanding player in college baseball.

For three years, Witherspoon played at Oklahoma with his twin brother, Malachi, who was taken 62nd overall in Sunday's draft by the Detroit Tigers.

Marcus Phillips - Tennessee right-handed pitcher

With their first round competitive balance pick, the Red Sox went with Phillips, a 20-year-old right-hander who won the 2024 Men's College World Series with the Tennessee Volunteers.

In 2025, Phillips had a 3.90 ERA and 98 strikeouts during 17 starts for the Volunteers.

Phillips' father, Steve, played baseball and football collegiately at the University of Kentucky, then played in the Yankees organization for five years. Steve Phillips also was a coach from 2006-09 with the Miami Marlins.

Henry Godbout - Virginia infielder

In the second round, Boston turned its attention to the infield, drafting Godbout out of the University of Virginia.

During three seasons with the Cavaliers, Godbout had a .321 batting average, 20 home runs, and 122 runs batted in over 157 games.

Godbout plays second base, shortstop and third base. He was born in New York and went to high school in Tennessee.

Anthony Eyanson - LSU right-handed pitcher

Eyanson was drafted 87th overall in the third round out of LSU, which won the 2025 title.

In 18 starts this year, Eyanson had an ERA of 3.00 over 108 innings. The right-hander struck out 152 batters and walked 36.

Eyanson pitched with Cotuit during the 2024 Cape Cod Summer League season.