Kyle Dugger practiced on Wednesday, but Patriots safety appeared to be limited by knee injury

FOXBORO -- The Patriots hit the field behind Gillette Stadium on Wednesday for their first practice of Week 3. They appear to be a fairly healthy bunch heading into Sunday's home opener against the Baltimore Ravens, though there is still some concern regarding safety Kyle Dugger.

The hard-hitting playmaker had to leave New England's Week 2 win in Pittsburgh with a knee injury, and Dugger appeared to be limited during the media portion of Wednesday's practice. He was sporting a compression sleeve on his right leg.

We'll get a better idea of Dugger's participation level when the Patriots release their first practice report of the week later today.

No signs of LB Raekwon McMillan or OL Justin Herron at practice today for the Pats. Herron has been reportedly traded to the Raiders. Safety Kyle Dugger was at practice but appeared limited. @wbzsports pic.twitter.com/KMQQtgF1zr — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) September 21, 2022

Dugger has racked up seven total tackles, including two for a loss, over the first two weeks of the season. He's a big part of the New England secondary and defense overall.

With Dugger sidelined for part of the game against the Steelers, veteran Jabrill Peppers was thrust into action for the Patriots. He made three tackles in the victory.

Linebacker Raekwon McMillan was the only member of New England's 53-man roster not spotted on the field for Wednesday's practice. Offensive tackle Justin Herron was also missing, amid reports that he has been traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale, who was suspended for the first two games of the season, did practice on Tuesday. He will likely take the roster spot that opens up when the Herron trade becomes official.