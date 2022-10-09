Kyle Dugger logs first career touchdown on 59-yard scoop-and-score fumble return

FOXBORO -- Kyle Dugger scored his first career touchdown Sunday afternoon against the Detroit Lions, and the Patriots safety did so in style.

With the Lions opting to go for it on a fourth-and-9 from the New England 32 rather than kick a long field goal, Matthew Judon wiggled free and was able to lay a lick on Detroit quarterback Jared Goff. Judon's hit knocked the ball out of the quarterback's hands, and Dugger was there to scoop it up.

He then ran 59 yards to the house to give the Patriots a 13-0 lead late in the second quarter, and recorded the first touchdown of his three-year career.

The Patriots defense has been coming up with big play after big play on Sunday, keeping the top-ranked offense off the boards in Foxboro. This is the second straight week that the New England defense has scored late in the second quarter, after rookie Jack Jones had a pick-six to close out the first half against the Packers last weekend.