Actor Kurt Russell spends July 4th visiting home of his ancestor in Arlington, Massachusetts

Actor Kurt Russell spent his Fourth of July visiting the home of his ancestor in Arlington, Massachusetts.

Russell was joined by one of his sons, Boston Russell, who visited the Jason Russell House and Museum. The Hollywood star is best known for his roles in "Tombstone," "Escape from New York," and the Marvel movie, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2."

Actor Kurt Russell spent his Fourth of July visiting the home of his ancestor in Arlington, Massachusetts. Town of Arlington

Jason is Kurt's eighth great-grandfather and his son's ninth.

"I'm very amazed, honored and proud of the fact that my great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-grandfather was so instrumental in changing the world," Kurt said. "It's fantastic. To learn this at this time in my life is kind of shocking."

Kurt Russell tours historical sites in Massachusetts

Kurt said that the first time he heard about his ancestor was when his son, Boston, and his other son, Wyatt Russell, were speaking about him. Then he said that someone reached out to his agent about their connection to Jason.

His ancestor fought and died during the Battle of Lexington, Concord, and Mentomy during the Revolutionary War on April 19, 1776. Jason was killed on his own doorstep, according to the legend. He also built the house, the Town of Arlington said.

Kurt and his son were given a guided tour of the home, a look at their historical collection, documents from the battle, and the 13 bullet holes in the house. They then visited Jason's gravesite in the Old Burying Ground.

"This coming to Arlington and understanding what took place in Mentomy, which became Arlington, and the connection that I have with learning about him is kind of fascinating because I'm already hearing things that remind me of my father, my grandfather, my great-grandfather that I remember in my life. Maybe even in myself. DNA is a funny thing. That's what I'm being struck by, how connected. It wasn't that long ago," Russell explained.

Kurt said that there were some connections to the area that he hadn't even realized, like his son's name, Boston, which had nothing to do with the city. He also mentioned that April 19 is significant in their family already, as it is his stepdaughter Kate Hudson's birthday.

"We keep finding these connections that are pretty fun," Kurt said.

Kurt Russell with the executive director of the Arlington Historical Society, Matt Beres. The Town of Arlington

"We'd like to thank Kurt Russell and Boston Russell for being our guests and stepping back into history with us as we celebrate the birth of America, remembering the sacrifice of people like Jason Russell in the fight for our nation's independence," said Matt Beres, executive director of the Arlington Historical Society.

The visit was in honor of Arlington 250, which recognizes the town's role in the Revolutionary War. For more information about the Jason Russell House and Museum, click here.