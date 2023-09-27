Brad Stevens says Celtics are healthy heading into training camp

BOSTON -- The Celtics head into the 2023-24 NBA season among the favorites to win a title. They also head into the new campaign a healthy bunch, according to president of basketball ops. Brad Stevens.

That includes newly acquired big man Kristaps Porzinigis and guard Malcolm Brogdon, both of whom were nursing injuries during the offseason.

Porzinigis had to sit out the FIBA World Cup over the summer to alleviate his plantar fasciitis, which caused quite the concern among Boston fans regarding their new $30 million man. Brogdon spent the summer rehabbing an elbow injury that kept him out of the end of Boston's postseason run, and opted not to undergo surgery during the offseason.

Both players will be on the floor next Tuesday when the Celtics hit the practice floor for the first time.

"Everybody's in Boston, everybody's healthy, knock on wood," Stevens told The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn. "If everybody gets through the rest of the week, we should be full next Tuesday when we start practice. We're excited about that."

Stevens said that Porzingis has been running up and down the court and has felt great doing so. That should alleviate some of the fears that he wouldn't be 100 percent to start the season.

For Brogdon, the Celtics have also needed to repair their relationship with the guard after he was nearly traded to the L.A. Clippers over the summer. That's an ongoing process, but it sounds like it will all be water under the bridge when training camp tips off.

"I would say he had every right to feel [upset]," Stevens told The Globe. "We said that this summer. But he's a real pro and so we've had several discussions. He's looking forward to getting started. We're looking forward to getting started and here we go."