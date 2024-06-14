Kristaps Porzingis questionable, but "has a chance" to play Game 4 of NBA Finals

BOSTON -- Kristaps Porzingis is once again questionable for the Celtics. But there is reportedly a chance that the big man could suit up for Friday night's Game 4 of the NBA Finals, as Boston looks to sweep the Dallas Mavericks and clinch a championship.

Porzingis missed Game 3 on Wednesday night with a rare tendon injury, after the Boston medical staff ruled that he wasn't ready for a return. But according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Porzingis "has a chance" to take the floor Friday night.

"As long as his movements are the way the Celtics medical staff wants it to be, he does have a chance to play in Game 4," Charania reported Thursday.

The Celtics made it clear Tuesday that the decision to play or not is no longer in Porzingis' hands. Head coach Joe Mazzulla said Thursday that the fact the Celtics are up 3-0 in the series won't play into the medical staff's decision on Porzingis' playing status Friday night.

"Kristaps has gotten better from yesterday to today. He's fighting like hell to play, but it's going to be up to us to protect him and to make sure that it's in the best interest for him as a player and a person," said Mazzulla. "And none of that -- going into what's best for a player and a person has nothing to do with where we're at from a basketball standpoint."

Porzingis played in the first two games of the Finals and helped the Celtics to an 18-point win in Game 1, dropping 20 points off 8-for-13 shooting off the bench against the Mavs. But he was injured in the third quarter of Game 2, and didn't play the final five minutes of that Boston victory.

Porzingis missed the East semis and the Eastern Conference Finals with a calf injury, but the Celtics are 10-1 without the big man this postseason. Al Horford remained in the starting rotation upon Porzingis' return in the NBA Finals, and on Wednesday night, Xavier Tillman gave the team 11 quality minutes off the bench with three points, four rebounds, and a pair of blocks.