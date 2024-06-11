Kristaps Porzingis day-to-day as Celtics provide update on his rare and serious tendon injury

BOSTON -- The Celtics provided an injury update on Kristaps Porzingis, and it doesn't sound very promising for the Boston big man going forward in the NBA Finals. Porzingis is considered day-to-day with what head coach Joe Mazzulla referred to as a "serious injury" on Tuesday.

Porzingis' status for Wednesday night's Game 3 -- and the rest of the series -- against the Mavericks is now in question after the team revealed that he "suffered a torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon in his left leg" during Sunday night's Game 2 win in Boston. Boiling it down, Porzgingis has a dislocated tendon and it's now up to the Boston medical staff whether or not he can play going forward.

"We've taken the decision to play out of his hands," Mazzulla told reporters in Dallas.

"Kind of a random situation and now I have to deal with it," Porzingis said Tuesday. "We'll see how I am [Wednesday] and obviously I'll do everything I can to be out there."

Porzingis suffered the injury in the third quarter while battling Dereck Lively II for a rebound at the free throw line. He stayed in until there was about five minutes left in the game when it inhibited his movement.

The Celtics said that this injury -- which was referred to as "rare" in the team's release -- is unrelated to Porzingis's prior right calf injury, which sidelined him for 10 games ahead of the NBA Finals.

Both Mazzulla and Porzingis were extremely upbeat and confident that the injury was nothing serious after Game 2 on Sunday night, but that tune has now changed considerably as the NBA Finals shift to Dallas. Porzingis said that his mind is good and he remains optimistic that he'll be able to help the Celtics going forward.

"I have to be. I'm going to do everything I can to be out there [for Game 3]," he said. "Nothing is going to stop me, unless I'm not allowed to play."

Porzingis said Sunday that he was willing to die on the floor for an NBA title, and said that desire still remains.

"I hope not but if it comes to that to win, then yes," he said.

Porzginis had given the Celtics a matchup nightmare off the bench in the first two games, but the team may not have that luxury anymore. If Porzingis is out of action Wednesday night, veteran Al Horford will likely see extended minutes while Luke Kornet could get some run as Boston's big off the bench.