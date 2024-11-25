Kristaps Porzingis set to return for Celtics Monday night vs. Clippers

BOSTON -- Kristaps Porzingis is returning to the court for the Boston Celtics. The big man will make his season debut Monday night when the Celtics host the L.A. Clippers at TD Garden, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Porzingis wasn't expected to return until December after undergoing surgery over the offseason to repair "a torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of posterior tibialis tendon" in his left leg. He suffered that rare injury during Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Mavericks, missed the next two games, and then played briefly in Boston's title-clinching Game 5 victory.

He was initially given a 5-6 month timetable to return, but has been ramping up his activity in recent weeks. Last week, Porzingis was assigned to the Maine Celtics of the G League to get in a practice with the team before being recalled by Boston.

Boston officially listed Porzingis as "probable" on its updated injury report early Monday afternoon, so the 14-3 Celtics are getting their unicorn back ahead of schedule.

Kristaps Porzingis with the Celtics

The Celtics haven't missed Porzingis too much this season, but they'll certainly welcome him back on Monday night. He was a huge piece to the championship puzzle last season, averaging 20.1 points while shooting a career-best 51.8 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three-point range to go with 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per contest in his first season with Boston.

He was only able to play in seven playoff games because of a right calf injury he suffered in the first round. Porzingis was back for the first two games of the Finals before getting hurt again.

Overall, Porzingis averaged 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks for Boston in their postseason march to the franchise's 18th title.

Horford, Kornet Doubtful for Boston

While Porzingis is set to return, the Celtics could be down two other big men on Monday night.

Both Al Horford (illness) and Luke Kornet (right hamstring tightness) have been downgraded to doubtful against the 11-7 Clippers. Kornet sat out Sunday's 107-105 win over the Timberwolves in Boston, while Horford started and played 34 minutes.

If neither can go Monday, that should lead to a good chunk of playing time for Porzingis, while Neemias Queta (who was a DNP on Sunday) should be in line for a big role off the bench.