Watch CBS News
Local News

Korean food truck Bibim Box serving Korean dishes with help from Boston's Commonwealth Kitchen

By
Tiffany Chan
Tiffany Chan
Tiffany Chan is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV.
Read Full Bio
Tiffany Chan

/ CBS Boston

Korean food truck feeding the New England Revolution, with help from Boston organization
Korean food truck feeding the New England Revolution, with help from Boston organization 02:51

A food truck is introducing home-cooked Korean food with bold flavors to the people of Boston and beyond, with support from a local organization that's helping it succeed.

Justin Won owns Bibim Box and serves up dishes he ate growing up in Korea, with recipes inspired by his family's own cooking.

Sharing his family's recipes

"'Bibim' means mix, 'bap' means rice. So instead of bibimbap, I put Bibim Box because the truck is like a big box," said Won.

One of the dishes is bulgogi, thinly sliced beef or pork barbecue with a sweet and savory sauce and served over a bed of white rice. He also uses gojujang, a traditional Korean hot sauce. 

"This is actually my mom's recipe," said Won, describing Bibim Box's bulgogi. "Bulgogi is definitely my mom's special recipe."

And Won doesn't just serve his food in Boston, he also heads down to Foxboro, making sure members of the New England Revolution are fueled up after practice.

Feeding the New England Revolution

"Feeding the soccer players, Revolution players, it's such a pleasure, it's like my honor," said Won.

Won moved to the United States from Korea when he was 10 years old. He started Bibim Box after he was laid off from his corporate job in 2017. It's an opportunity made possible through Commonwealth Kitchen, a shared kitchen that helps startups succeed.

"I wouldn't be here without them," said Won. "They set you up with catering. Like, for example, today was from Commonwealth Kitchen."

From street eats to stadium sidelines, Won is proving that Korean food belongs everywhere.

Tiffany Chan
Chan-2022.jpg

Tiffany Chan is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.