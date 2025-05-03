Korean food truck Bibim Box serving Korean dishes with help from Boston's Commonwealth Kitchen

Korean food truck feeding the New England Revolution, with help from Boston organization

Korean food truck feeding the New England Revolution, with help from Boston organization

Korean food truck feeding the New England Revolution, with help from Boston organization

A food truck is introducing home-cooked Korean food with bold flavors to the people of Boston and beyond, with support from a local organization that's helping it succeed.

Justin Won owns Bibim Box and serves up dishes he ate growing up in Korea, with recipes inspired by his family's own cooking.

Sharing his family's recipes

"'Bibim' means mix, 'bap' means rice. So instead of bibimbap, I put Bibim Box because the truck is like a big box," said Won.

One of the dishes is bulgogi, thinly sliced beef or pork barbecue with a sweet and savory sauce and served over a bed of white rice. He also uses gojujang, a traditional Korean hot sauce.

"This is actually my mom's recipe," said Won, describing Bibim Box's bulgogi. "Bulgogi is definitely my mom's special recipe."

And Won doesn't just serve his food in Boston, he also heads down to Foxboro, making sure members of the New England Revolution are fueled up after practice.

Feeding the New England Revolution

"Feeding the soccer players, Revolution players, it's such a pleasure, it's like my honor," said Won.

Won moved to the United States from Korea when he was 10 years old. He started Bibim Box after he was laid off from his corporate job in 2017. It's an opportunity made possible through Commonwealth Kitchen, a shared kitchen that helps startups succeed.

"I wouldn't be here without them," said Won. "They set you up with catering. Like, for example, today was from Commonwealth Kitchen."

From street eats to stadium sidelines, Won is proving that Korean food belongs everywhere.