Police investigating Massachusetts high school employee over allegedly "sexualized" TikTok video

An investigation is underway after police said an employee at Silver Lake Regional High School in Kingston, Massachusetts was allegedly seen on a TikTok video "appearing to have a sexualized conversation with a social media streamer" that was posing as a 15-year-old girl.

The Kingston Police Department said it launched an investigation immediately after they were made aware of the video.

The employee allegedly involved was not identified, and investigators did not release specifics about what happened.

Police say right now there is no evidence that any students have been victimized or received inappropriate communications from the individual.

"This has all unfolded in under two days. Due to the nature of this investigation and the involvement of other jurisdictions, certain details cannot be shared at this time," police said. "We hope the public can understand that complex social media-based investigations involving legal process take time, and releasing those details publicly could impede that investigation. We are working closely with other agencies to ensure a thorough and appropriate response."

Kingston Superintendent Jill Proulx released a statement about the incident.

"We are aware of the online concerns. We have been in contact with the police. The police are handling this investigation. This individual will no longer be employed by Silver Lake. Student safety is our top priority," the statement said.

Police say the individual is no longer allowed on school property.

Parent Jessica Barros said she believes more safety protocols need to be put in place to protect kids.

"I personally don't allow my kids on social media. I have a 16-year-old and an 11-year-old and they are not on social media," she said. "Were there background checks? Anything? What is the protocol when you're hiring?"

"It is a very good thing that he got caught. I hope he hasn't hurt anybody and I hope he doesn't hurt anybody else," Maeve Shannon added.