Kingston man stabbed dog to death after failed poisoning attempt, police say

KINGSTON - A Kingston man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his dog to death after a failed attempt to poison the animal with fentanyl.

Kingston police responded to an apartment at The Point Kingston after a 911 caller reported a dog whining and a disturbance Wednesday afternoon. Police say 44-year-old Jonathan Paluzzi stabbed his 60-pound bull terrier mix named Brutus and then left the apartment.

According to police, Paluzzi was reportedly unsuccessful in finding anyone who would take Brutus or euthanize him. Police said the dog was healthy. Paluzzi allegedly obtained fentanyl Tuesday night and then attempted to poison him Wednesday afternoon.

Jonathan Paluzzi arrested for allegedly killing his dog in Kingston Kingston Police

While police were at the apartment investigating, Paluzzi returned and was arrested.

Police recovered a set of bent grill prongs suspected to be the weapon used to kill the dog.

"The hideous nature of this case has the undivided attention of the assigned investigators," Kingston police said.

Paluzzi is charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty and possession of a Class A drug, suspected fentanyl. He is expected to be arraigned in Plymouth District Court on Thursday. The investigation remains ongoing.