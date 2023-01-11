Kiké Hernandez doesn't like some of the Trevor Story reporting

BOSTON -- The Red Sox were dealt a blow on Tuesday, potentially losing Trevor Story for the season after the infielder underwent surgery to repair the elbow in his throwing arm.

The timing of the surgery certainly doesn't help Story or the Red Sox in terms of salvaging the 2023 season, and according to one report, it's an issue that probably could have been addressed earlier.

Kiké Hernandez, though, is disputing that report. Rather succinctly, too.

After USA Today's Bob Nightengale tweeted that Story was "quite aware that he would need elbow surgery" but hoped to avoid it, Hernandez offered a short and simple quote tweet saying that the report was not true.

It seems as though Hernandez has some skepticism about that particular bit of reporting.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom also refuted that report, albeit without colorful emojis.